Religious activities allowed but not encouraged

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu provincial government has adopted the provision of the national Interagency Task Force (IATF) allowing the conduct of religious activities in the province involving at most 10 people.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia signed on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, Executive Order no. 17-A, adopting IATF Resolution no. 38 and amending the prohibited activities provision of the province’s General Community Quarantine Guidelines.

Although such activities are allowed, the Capitol maintains that it does not encourage the public from doing so as part of the measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Religious gatherings along with other events that may lead to close person-to-person contact were earlier included in Garcia’s EO no. 17, which took effect last May 20, as the province transitioned to GCQ.

“Religious gathering are not encouraged and shall be limited to not more than 10 people,” the amended provision reads.

Under the EO 17-A, social gatherings, tourism and gambling activities are still not allowed.

The amended policy, in line with the IATF resolution, also allows gatherings for the delivery of critical government services provided that the prescribed minimum public health and safety standards are observed. /bmjo