Cebu City to shift to MECQ, rest of Central Visayas under GCQ until June 15

CEBU CITY, Philippines — From June 1 to 15, 2020, Cebu City will shift to modified enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) while Mandaue City will transition to general community quarantine (GCQ).

This is after the Interagency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) classified the cities of Cebu and Mandaue as high and moderate risk areas, respectively, in its Resolution no. 40 that was approved on May 27, 2020.

Both cities are under ECQ until May 31.

While Cebu City will be under MECQ, the IATF said localized ECQs may still be imposed by the local government in its critical areas.

The entire Central Visayas — the provinces of Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental and Siquijor, and Lapu-Lapu City, will also remain under GCQ until June 15.

Eastern and Western Visayas regions, on the other hand, will already be under modified general community quarantine for the said period. /bmjo