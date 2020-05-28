DepEd to conduct ‘remote’ enrollment; parents to select preferred learning modality

MANILA, Philippines — Enrollment for the school year 2020 to 2021 in public schools will be done remotely from June 1 to June 30, the Department of Education (DepEd) said Thursday.

Students will be contacted by their previous advisers or teachers during the enrollment period, DepEd Undersecretary Annalyn Sevilla explained during a televised briefing.

“Ang unang gusto po natin mangyari ay remote ang mangyayaring enrollment. Ibig sabihin yung mga estudyante po natin na Grade 1 to Grade 12, sila po’y kokontakin ng kanilang mga advisers, yung previous advisers nila,” Sevilla said.

(What we want to happen is to conduct a remote enrollment. This means that students from Grade 1 to Grade 12 will be contacted by their previous advisers.)

“At ang ating pong i-e-entertain, again through remote and with strict physical distancing and minimum health standard, ay yung mga bagong dating po kagaya ng Kinder, transferees at yung mga estudyante na nagkaroon ng movement, halimbawa ay nag iba ng eskwelahan dahil bumalik na sa probinsya,” she further said.

(And we will entertain, again remotely, with physical distancing and observing minimum health standards, the new students like those in kindergarten, transferees and students that had a movement. For example, those who have transferred schools because they went home to their provinces.)

Sevilla said parents will also be surveyed online and through text messaging and by telephone on how they prefer their children will attend school or whether they have gadgets and internet connection at home.

This way, DepEd will be able to design its “learning continuity plan” amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) health crisis.

“Dito po madedesign na po natin yung sinasabi nating learning continuity plan kung saan hindi po pupuwede ang face-to-face, gagawin po natin yung iba pa na kayang gawin ng Department of Education,” Sevilla said.

(This will be used to design our learning continuity plan where face-to-face classes are not allowed so that the DepEd can determine what is better for the students.)

“Ito po yung mga learning delivery modalities kagaya ng online learning, distance learning, blended learning o even yung mga pagbigay ng modules papunta sa kanilang mga bahay,” she added.

(The different learning delivery modalities are online learning, distance learning, blended learning, and even the distribution of modules in their respective homes.)

During a previous public address, President Rodrigo Duterte said he is not inclined to resume classes if there is still no vaccine for COVID-19.

No face-to-face classes will be held as long as the country is still under any community quarantine, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque later clarified.

