‘Extra’ quarantine period for OFWs shortened to 5 days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Instead of seven days, repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) would now only have to be quarantined for five days upon arrival in Cebu before they would be allowed to return to their hometowns in the province.

This is after Governor Gwendolyn Garcia issued Executive Order No. 17- C, amending the movement of persons and goods provision of the province’s General Community Quarantine (GCQ) Guidelines.

EO 17-C, which was signed on Wednesday evening, May 27, 2020, says the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) shall subject the repatriated OFWs to a five-day quarantine period, on top of their accomplished 14-day quarantine in Manila, before they will be allowed to return to their local government unit (LGU) of residence in the province.

The policy also sets the condition that returning OFWs should have tested negative for the coronavirus disease using the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.

In a press briefer on Thursday noon, May 28, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said two sea vessels carrying repatriated OFWs are scheduled to depart Manila this Thursday, May 28.

The vessels are bound for Cebu and other home provinces of the OFWs in the Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas said it was still gathering details of the mercy voyage, particularly on the actual number of passengers that would be brought home.

“OWWA shall endorse the list of OFWs to the Provincial Health Officer for proper coordination with the Municipal or City Health Officer of the receiving LGU,” EO 17-C read.

The receiving LGUs, however, may opt to fetch their repatriated OFWs even before the five day quarantine period lapses.

The receiving LGUs also have the authority to impose on the repatriated OFWs their existing health protocols, which may include undergoing another quarantine period./dbs