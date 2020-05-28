DOH records new record-high COVID-19 case spike with 539 new cases

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Thursday recorded a total of 539 new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. This was the highest spike in new cases ever recorded since the outbreak of the disease in the country.

This topped the previous record-high increase recorded last March 31 of 538 cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is currently at 15,588, with 11,069 active cases.

Meanwhile, the DOH recorded 92 new recoveries, bringing the total to 3,598.

The country’s death toll meanwhile rose to 921, with 17 new fatalities.

