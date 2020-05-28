Cebu City businesses need to pass employee information to operate under MECQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government will be requiring business establishments that will be operating during the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) to submit the basic information of their on-site employees.

Lawyer Rey Gealon, who is the spokesperson of the city government, said that in order to ensure that the workers in the city could easily be traced once establishments open, the city would need to have a profile on who would be working on site.

This way, if any of the workers get infected with the coronavirus, it will be easier to trace them because the city has their basic information like where they live.

Contact tracing will also become easier for the city.

“Even if the city goes under MECQ, the City Health will continue the swab testing, the contact tracing, and the monitoring of all barangays especially those with positive cases,” said Gealon.

The list must be submitted to the Business Processing and Licensing Office (BPLO) upon the start of the operation. All establishments are given one week to comply once the MECQ begins on June 1, 2020.

Only 50 percent of the workforce can work on the sites.

Aside from the employee information, establishments and workplaces must put up safety measures against the spread of the coronavirus such as social distancing, access to handwashing stations or alcohol, as well as thermal checking at the entrances.

The BPLO will be checking the establishments around the city to check if they have followed the guidelines of the city.

Gealon urged the business establishments to follow the guidelines so the spread of the virus would be minimized and there would be no more fear of another quarantine being imposed in the city./dbs