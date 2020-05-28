Lapu-Lapu logs 4 new COVID cases on May 28

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four new cases have been added to Lapu-Lapu City’s tally of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases as of 6 p.m. of Thursday, May 28.

The new cases are residents of Sitio Abuno, Barangay Pajac; Sitio Timpoloc, Barangay Gun-ob; Sitio Masulog, Barangay Basak; and Barangay Mactan.

Mayor Junard Chan said in a post on his Facebook page that the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) team had already transferred all the patients to the city’s isolation facility. /dbs