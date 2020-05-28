Talisay records two new COVID cases on May 28

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City has recorded two new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), raising their total number of virus-infected persons to 46.

Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas posted on his Facebook page the details of these two new cases.

One of the city’s latest positive patients is (PT 29), who is a 66-year-old male from Barangay Tangke. The patient was admitted at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) on May 26, 2020.

Gullas said that the family members of PT29 had already been contacted and those in close contact with the patient would be swabbed.

Another new case was also recorded in Barangay Dumlog. The patient (PT 30) is 25-year-old male administrative employee of a hospital in Cebu City.

He was swabbed at the VSMMC after manifesting influenza-like symptoms (ILI). He is currenlty being isolated in a facility in Talisay City and his close contacts will also be swabbed.

According to the Talisay City Health Department, there are 30 original cases, who were swabbed from hospitals or through barangay testing, while 16 others are contacts, who were infected through community transmission.

Data from the Talisay City Health Department also showed that there had been at least 6 recoveries from the COVID-19 in the city as of 5 p.m. of May 28, 2020.

The latest of the patients, who recovered from the virus, was Patient 8, who was discharged from the hospital on May 24, said Gullas in a Facebook post on May 27.

He said that although Patient 8, who is a female COVID-19 survivor, had already tested negative of the virus, she chose to undergo another 14-day home quarantine as an extra-precaution.

Talisay City is currently under modified enhanced community quarantine and will be transitioning to general community quarantine on June 1, 2020./dbs