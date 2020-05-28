Bakud: Party strong despite ‘jump ship’ move of Dungga captain, 3 others

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Durano-led political camp in Cebu’s fifth district said that the party had remained strong despite the “jump ship” move of at least four of its members in Barangay Dungga, Danao City.

Partidong Barug Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya (Bakud), in an official statement, said the party was not surprised when Dungga Barangay Captain Telesforo Durano and three other barangay officials’ transferred to the rival camp of District Representative Vincent Franco Frasco.

Partidong Bakud is led by Danao City Mayor Ramon Durano III.

According to the party, Barangay Captain Durano had only taken an oath to Bakud after he won the 2018 barangay elections.

Last May 23, the village chief alongside two councilors and the barangay’s Sangguniang Kabataan chairman took their oath at Frasco’s camp.

READ: Four Danao barangay officials ‘jump ship’ to Frasco camp

“Ang nahisgutan nga kapitan bisan sa sinugdanan, dili kaalyado sa Bakud Party sa milabay nga piniliay sa barangay. Bisan pa man sa maong sitwasyon, ang kagamhanan sa Danao nga gipangulohan ni Mayor Nito Durano wala gipamulitika ang pagserbisyo sa katawhan sa Barangay Dungga,” Partidong Barug wrote on its official Facebook account.

(Since the start, this barangay captain was not an ally of the Bakud party during the last barangay elections. Despite the situation, the Danao City government under Mayor Nito Durano did not engage in politics in serving the people of Barangay Dungga.)

“Tinuod nga mihurar kini sa pikas, apan ang Bakud nagpabiling lig-on inubanan sa hugot nga panaghiusa niini sa mga lider sa Barangay Dungga ug sa mayoriya sa mga konsehal,” it added.

(It is true that these barangay officials took their oath to the other party, but Bakud has remained strong because of the strong support from the other leaders of Barangay Dungga and the majority of the barangay councilors.)

Wala malisang ug wala ikahibulong sa Bakud Party ang pagbalitok na usab ni Dungga Barangay Captain Telesforo “Tiling” Durano ngadto sa pikas partido.

(The Bakud party is not scared and is not surprised at again shifting of allegiance of Dungga Barangay Captain Telesforo “Tiling” Durano to the other party.)

Ang pagpanumpa ngadto sa usa ka Partido, sagrado kay imong gitugyan ang imong kaugalingon hilabi na ang imong baruganan.

(Taking an oath for a party is sacred because one gives himself to the party especially on what one stands for.)

Apan kung ang usa ka tawo kapila na ni-isa sa iyang tuong kamot, kapila na nibalhin sama sa kaba-kaba sama ra kini nga iya gipa-walay ang bili ug daw gilibod ug gibaligya niya ang iyang baruganan.

(But if one person takes his oath several times, transfers parties several times like a butterfly that it will seem like the person has no self worth, and it will seem like that the person roams around and sells the principles one stands for.)

The party also assured that the delivery of public services would not be affected by the differing political affiliation of the barangay chief and the mayor.

“Taliwala niini nga hitabo, walay angay ikabalaka ang mga miyembro sa Bakud ug katawhan sa Barangay Dungga tungod kay magpadayon gihapon ang mga kaayohan nga ihatag kanila gikan kang Mayor Nito ug tibuok Danao City Government,” Bakud said.

(Amid all these, members of Bakud and the residents of Barangay Dungga have no need to worry about because Mayor Nito and the city government will still help and support them.)/dbs