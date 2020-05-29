Balamban businessman facing murder charges for killing bakeshop worker

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Balamban Police is now preparing to file murder charges against a businessman who allegedly shot dead a female worker of a bakery in Barangay Santa Cruz-Santo Niño, Balamban, Cebu on Thursday afternoon, May 28, 2020.

Police Major Christian Torres, chief of Balamban Police, told CDN Digital in a phone interview that they were able to arrest the suspect identified as Basilio Navaja Cabajar Jr., 41, temporarily residing in Barangay Pondol of the town located approximately 52 kilometers west of Cebu City.

Torres said Cabajar fit the description of witnesses who saw him arriving in the bread shop and allegedly shooting the worker identified as Jeserel Parra from Barangay Luca of the same town. She was just 22.

Initial investigation of the incident revealed that Cabajar was allegedly lining up to buy bread and wanted to be served first before the customers in front of him. But Parra allegedly didn’t allow Cabajar to go first, which irked the suspect.

Later Cabajra came back at around 4:30 p.m. and shot Parra and hit her in her chest, which may have led to her immediate death.

Torres said it did not take them long to find Cabajar since there were many witnesses and some residents who were also able to identify his motorcycle.

According to Torres, they were able to gather the information that the suspect was wearing a black jacket, fatigue pants, green and blu helmet and was driving a black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle. Cabajar was also later initially identified by other witnesses through the closed-circuit television (CCTV) of the establishment.

“Amoang gi sundan kung asa kuno mi paingon unya nangutana mi asa naka agi hangtud sa maka abot mi sa ilaha,” said Torres.

(We traced where he went and asked around until we came to the area near his house.)

According to Torres, Cabajar, who is said to have a glass and aluminum supply shop in Balamban, is also known in their area since there have been already previous complaints about him.

As of this time, Cabajar is detained in the detention facility of Balamban Police while murder charges are being prepared. /bmjo