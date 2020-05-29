Duterte to private schools: Allow staggered payment of tuition fees

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night appealed to private schools to allow the staggered payment of tuition fees in light of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

“Yung tuition fee sana I hope you that would allow staggered payments or installment lang po sa mga eskwelahan,” Duterte said in a televised speech in Malacañang.

The Department of Education (DepEd) had recently announced that classes will start on August 24 with schools adopting various learning delivery options such as, but not limited to, face-to-face, blended learning, distance learning, homeschooling, and other modes of delivery depending on the local COVID Risk Severity Classification and compliance with minimum health standards.

However, Duterte, in a late Monday night speech, said that he will not allow the resumption of classes if a vaccine against COVID-19 is not yet developed.

But his spokesman Harry Roque later clarified that the President was only referring to physical classes and that enrollment in public schools will proceed as scheduled from June 1 to June 30.

