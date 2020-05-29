Cebu City logs highest number of recoveries in a day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City logged 321 recoveries of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Friday, May 29, 2020, the highest number of recoveries recorded in the city in a single day.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella welcomed the development and said this was a good sign that the city’s coronavirus situation has taken a “better turn.”

The mayor said in a press conference that the recovery rate of the city is now at 36.9 percent, relatively higher than the death rate, which remains at 1.26 percent.

“I believe we will have more recoveries than new cases,” he said.

Even with new cases still surfacing daily, Labella said this is not something the people should worry about because more than 90 percent of the cases are asymptomatic and most of them recover without actually developing symptoms.

The mayor is optimistic that as the new cases go on a downtrend in the next few weeks, the recoveries will increase and more patients will leave the Barangay Isolation Centers (BICs).

The patients who have proved negative twice to subsequent swab tests may be released by the BICs.

The Cebu City government promised recovered patients that they will receive food packs when they leave so that when they go home, they will no longer be in a hurry to go outside to buy food. /bmjo