Cebu City police form SITG to probe retired cop’s murder

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) is being formed to investigate the killing of retired Police Staff Sergeant Brazillo Borinaga, who was shot dead outside his home in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City at around noon on May 28, 2020.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief, said this morning, May 29, 2020, in a press briefing, that the SITG would be composed of the personnel from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-7, Cebu Intelligence Branch (CIB), and City Investigation Branch of the CCPO.

Ligan also said that the SITG would be headed by Police Captain Janelito Marquez, Guadalupe Police Station chief.

According to Ligan, the investigation will now be jointly done by the other Police units so that they can be able to gather more information about the case and trace the perpetrator.

Borinaga was coming out of his vehicle when he was shot dead by a still unidentified assailant, who was said to have been on foot.

The gunman shot the retired policeman at close range hitting him directly on the head and other parts of his body.

Ligan said they continued to look for the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage that might help them to identify the gunman.

He said that the were also looking for witnesses, who might have seen the shooting incident.

“Kay presko pa ang panghitabo sa ang nga tawo dili pa siguro willing muhatag sa ilang mga na witness bisan katong mga nakakita,” said Ligan.

(Because it (shooting) is still fresh from the people’s minds, they may not be willing to give us information on what they saw about the killing.)

A job-related case was still one of those being looked into as among the possible motives of the killing, said Ligan.

He said they were also investigating unverified claims linking the victim to illegal drugs.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) chief, said that they would be verifying this report./dbs