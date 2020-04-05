Lapu-Lapu has more recoveries than new cases for May 29

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City on Friday, May 29, recorded more recoveries than new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Mayor Junard ‘Ahong’ Chan on Facebook announced that the city logged its 92nd case who is currently admitted to an undisclosed hospital.

But while authorities are still verifying further details about the city’s new patient, Nagiel Bañacia, head of Lapu-Lapu’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said they will be escorting home three more patients who successfully recovered from the disease.

“The three new COVID-19 heroes are from Sitio Sta. Maria in Barangay Pusok, considered as the city’s epicenter of the outbreak, and one from Sacred Heart Village in Barangay Gun-ob,” Banacia told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

He added that the patients are expected to be discharged from ARC Hospital on Friday evening, and that warm greeting from disaster officers and their neighbors will welcome them when they arrive in their homes.

This development brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Lapu-Lapu City to 43.

Only two COVID-19 deaths were logged for Lapu-Lapu City. /rcg