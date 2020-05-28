93 repatriated OFWs to arrive in Cebu on May 28

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some 93 repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are expected to arrive in Cebu City on Thursday evening, May 28, 2020.

The OFWs are onboard MV St. Francis Xavier that left Manila around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27.

According to the data from the Philippine Coast Guard District Central Visayas (PCG-7), a total of 162 passengers are on board the ship.

After the 93 passengers will disembark in Cebu, the remaining 69 passengers will sail bound for Cagayan de Oro in Northern Mindanao.

Two other vessels, MV St. Michael the Archangel and MV St. Augustine of Hippo, are also set to depart Manila at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. this Thursday, respectively.

MV St. Michael the Archangel will dock to disembark passengers in Cebu, Dumaguete, Ozamiz, Iligan, and Zamboanga while MV St. Augustine of Hippo will carry passengers bound for Cebu.

The PCG-7 has yet to release data on the number of passengers on the two vessels.