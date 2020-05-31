Gullas to place ‘high-risk’ areas under localized ECQ as Talisay shifts to GCQ on Monday

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Talisay City will continue to implement localized enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) even as the city transitions to general community quarantine (GCQ) on Monday, June 1, 2020, to prevent a community transmission of the infection in areas with active cases of the coronavirus diseases 2019.

Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas said that “high-risk” areas like Barangay Tangke will be declared as red zones.

Barangay Tangke logged another COVID-19 case on Saturday. This now brings to 17 the total number of cases of the infection in this coastal barangay.

“GCQ na ta but with localized ECQ’s on a Barangay, sitio or purok level. Meaning Naa ghapon mga lugar na hugot ta,” he said in a Facebook post, Saturday night.

(While we may already be under GCQ, we will continue to implement localized ECQ in the barangay, sitio or purok level. This means that there will still be areas that will be placed under strict monitoring.)

“By doing so, we put Barangays and Talisaynons who are not in high-risk areas a chance to move forward under a new normal,” Gullas said.

However, Gullas is asking Talisay City residents to give him until this Sunday afternoon to release the guidelines that will be followed in the city’s shift to GCQ.

Gullas said that he will have to call for several meetings first to especially discuss concerns on the resumption of public transportation in his city during the GCQ implementation.

“I know all of you are eager to know about the status of our city as we are graduate into a GCQ. Give me until tomorrow (Sunday) before lunch to give you more details because I have to get a lot of things ready, most especially what we do with public transport,” Gulla said.

He said that during a meeting that Governor Gwendolyn Garcia called with mayors at the Capitol earlier this week, it was agreed that south Cebu workers will already be allowed to cross to Cebu City provided that they are able to present a valid identification and a certificate of employment.