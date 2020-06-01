Trash bag fashion: Lad from Cebu shares creative idea

CEBU CITY, Philippines— As the saying goes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

In this case, it is a trash bag that is becoming someone’s treasure.

Reymond Damuag, a customer service representative from barangay Mambaling here, showed his creative side when he turned simple black trash bags into something fashionable.

The 22-year-old lad shared to CDN Digital how this idea came to be.

“Our company has an activity we call ‘Friday Funday,’ where agents are given different challenges every week. For this week’s challenge, we have ‘Classy Trashy Fashion,’ where agents working from home or working on-site are advised to join the said contest and make fashionable outfits using trash or anything that can be recycled,” he said.

Damuag said this idea is their company’s way of integrating something fun and relaxing for their agents who are working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So how did he come up with the fashion idea?

“It only took me five minutes to create the look with the help of some of my workmates, too. This is inspired by my science project in high school. It is very simple. But I know that my confidence takes it all,” he said.

Damuag then took photos of his work on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in a hotel where he and some of his workmates are recently housed due to the pandemic.

He said the winners of the challenge will be announced this week. But he said, win or lose, he enjoyed the challenge of creating a “trashy” look.

Damaug said he shared the photos of his work to CDN Digital to spread a bit of a unique fashion idea that could hopefully inspire others to let their creative juices come to play. /bmjo