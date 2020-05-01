52 healthcare workers in CV positive for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Their line of work makes them vulnerable to the coronavirus disease.

As of May 30, the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) has already recorded a total of 52 healthcare workers who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Data from DOH – 7 and its Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) show that 23 of these individuals are nurses while the 29 others included hospital admin personnel – 6, doctors – 5, nursing attendants – 5, utility workers – 5, psychologists – 3, social workers – 3 and midwives – 2.

But the DOH report did not specify the location of the infected workers.

DOH – 7 said in an earlier statement that hospitals and other health institutions in Central Visayas were mandated to do “extensive infection control and preventive measures” if one of their workers test positive for COVID-19.

Central Visayas, according to DOH – 7, now has a total of 2,863 cases of the infection with 2,141 of these considered as ‘active patients’. / dcb