Cebu City records 45 COVID-19 new cases on its 1st day of GCQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City recorded 45 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Monday, June 1, when the city stepped into its first day of being under general community quarantine (GCQ).

Lawyer Rey Gealon in a live press conference on Monday has announced that the new cases are from the following barangays: Apas (1), Basak-Pardo (1), Bulacao (1), Calamba (1), Kamputhaw (1), Capitol-Site (1), Cogon-Ramos (2), Duljo-Fatima (3), Ermita (2), Hipodromo (1), Kalunasan (1), Labangon (1), Lahug (2), Lorega (1), Pahina Central (2), Pasil (4), Sambag 2 (1), San Nicolas (4), Sawang Calero (3), Suba (5), Tejero (1), Tisa (1), and Tinago (1).

They also recorded one new coronavirus patient who resides in T. Padilla Street.

This development brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Cebu City to 2,319 of which 1,297 are considered as ‘active cases’.

Gealon also said the number of recoveries in the city had climbed to 995 as they logged 18 more patients whose laboratory results came out negative.

Thirteen of the 18 new recoveries are from Barangay Tejero. Barangays Labangon, Basak-Pardo, Mabolo, Mambaling, and Duljo-Fatima each reported one new recovery on Monday.

Gealon, who served as the spokesperson of Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella, asked the public to stay vigilant and follow health protocols even if several quarantine measures had been eased following the declaration of GCQ.

“On behalf of the mayor, we would like to remind everyone that we are still under community quarantine and that several policies were still in effect to help stop the spread of the virus,” Gealon said in Cebuano. /dbs

