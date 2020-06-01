Duterte certifies as urgent anti-terror bill

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has certified a measure seen to toughen up the government’s anti-terrorism policies.

In a letter to Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano Monday, Duterte certified as urgent House Bill No. 6875 which amends the Human Security Act of 2007.

Duterte in his letter said the passage of the measure is to “address the urgent need to strengthen the law on anti-terrorism in order to inadequately and effectively contain the menace of terrorist acts for the preservation of national security and the promotion of general welfare.”

Under the proposed measure, any person who shall threaten to commit terrorism and those who will propose any terroristic acts or incite others to commit terrorism shall suffer the penalty of 12 years in prison.