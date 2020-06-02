Meet Anthony, the 2-year-old TikToker from Carcar City

MOALBOAL, Cebu — We are already used to seeing celebrities and other personalities who are hooked to doing TikTok.

But have you seen a 2-year-old TikToker?

You will surely love Brian Anthony Ricablanca when you see him dance.

https://web.facebook.com/watch/?v=575185653383175

On May 31, Rachelle Ricablanca took a video of her nephew, Anthony, who was dancing to Sabby Sousa “Cream n’ frosting.”

She had the video uploaded on her social media page on the same day to spread positive vibes amid the pandemic.

As of noontime on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, her video received 28,760 post reactions and 44,104 shares from netizens who were very amused and entertained by the boy’s gracefulness.

Rachelle, 19, said Anthony started doing TikTok videos last February.

TikTok is an app where people can create short dances, lip-syncs, comedies, and talent videos online.

“Palantawon rana siyag mga videos nya iya ra sundon…Sa iyahang mama nga tiktok,” she said.

(His mother would allow him to watch videos on TikTok and he would start to follow the dance moves.)

Anthony, Rachel said, would also often use the cellphone of his mother, Maria Cleofe Lobo, to do selfies.

She described her nephew as a jolly, polite, and God-fearing child who is a source of joy in their family.

But just like many boys his age, Anthony was also very naughty. The boy even fell from their stairs while playing shortly before he did his May 31 Tiktok video.

Rachel said that she first planned of keeping Anthony’s video private, but a cousin had told her to make it public instead.

“Pagkaugma na pagmata daghan naman shares og views,” she said.

(I was shocked because when I woke up the next day, I saw that the video had various shares and views.) / dcb