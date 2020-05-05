Gov. Garcia still wants English, health regimens taught in Cebu province schools

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The plan for public schools in Cebu province to use English as the medium of instruction is still on despite “setbacks” in the provincial government’s procurement or publishing of English-based learning materials.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia maintains the position that except for Filipino and the Mother Tongue subjects, the learning competencies in subject areas should be taught in the English language in schools under the Division of Cebu province.

The Cebu Province Division covers the schools in all 44 component towns of the province.

However, Garcia also admitted that the acquisition of the English-based learning material has been stalled as the province focused on responding to the health and economic blows from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) since February.

Before COVID-19 started to affect the province, Garcia said the Capitol was already reviewing for the publishing of learning materials and worksheets that the schools here would have use on the opening of School Year 2020-2021.

With the looming opening of classes this August–although it may not be in face-to-face mode, Garcia said they will still look into what can be done in terms of incorporating the English-based instruction.

Amid several oppositions on the anticipated reopening of classes this August, Garcia said the Department of Education should see to it that the alternative modes of learning will be “democratic.”

“I think what is now the direction sa DepEd is walay face to face or actual physical attendance and they have several modalities ani. In fact, there is even a modality nga take-home para sa mga walay internet,” Garcia said.

“Kung unsa man ang alternative mode, it should be available to all. Kanang walay mabiyaan… Let it be democratic nga ang mga bata dili ma-disadvantaged,” she added.

Garcia also said the province intends to incorporate health regimens in the curriculum of the schools in the province.

She said the Capitol would be willing to spend for the growing of vegetables, calamansi and turmeric in the schools for the children. /bmjo