Scrap art goodness by artist from Naga City, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Instead of throwing out his scrap materials at home, this artistic mind from Naga City, Cebu turned them into art works.

And it’s gaining attention.

Philustrate Natad, 45, a former TV director and a freelance film director, posted photos of some of his scrap art on a barter community page on Facebook to have it bartered for something. But he got more than what he expected as netizens were amazed with his art works.

“When I was invited to the Cebu Barter Community, I saw an opportunity to expose my kind of art. My art speaks for myself,” said Natad, who started doing scrap art in 2016.

Natad said there are a lot of good things one can get out of doing scrap art.

“My interest in scrap art started in 2016 when we opened a coffee shop in Naga and we want a personalized ambiance with my artworks. Scrap art is inspiring since it is also a way of recycling,” said Natad.

He decided to post some of his work on the CBC Facebook page not just to simply barter his art but also to use it as a platform to expose this kind of art in Cebu.

“Although I don’t have much, the reason for my art is not really to make money. Although I am happy if there are those who will be interested to buy,” he said.

He posted two of his scrap art collection on Monday, June 1, 2020, and surprisingly, members of the CBC community marveled on his art.

Among those he showed off was a spoon clock and the image of Jesus Christ made from thumbtacks.

Natad said that his spoon clock was bartered with a wristwatch that he eventually gave to his wife, JessicaBanzon-Natad, as his wedding anniversary gift.

Natad said it usually takes him at least three days to complete the a scrap art masterpiece.

“It’s also a unique form of art. Every time I see scrap materials, my mind starts to imagine how to transform these into a piece of art. Once done, I find it so fulfilling,” he added.

Here are some of the scrap art made by Natad:

