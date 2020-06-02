15-year-old girl rescued from transmission tower in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 15-year-old girl who climbed a transmission tower in Sitio Sandayong, Barangay Guadalupe here was rescued by personnel from the Guadalupe Police Station and Cebu City Fire Department on Tuesday afternoon, June 2, 2020.

Police Captain Janelito Marquez, chief of the Guadalupe Police Station, said that the girl was convinced to come down after about 30 minutes of negotiations by the rescuing team.

According to Marquez, the girl climbed until around the halfway point of the estimated 180-foot tower since she was allegedly upset with her parents.

Marquez said that when the girl was told that her parents loved her, she decided to come down.

Later, the girl and her parents met at the barangay hall together with personnel from the Women and Children Protection Desk of the Guadalupe Police Station before they went home.

Marquez reminded the public, especially parents, to always look out for their children and advice them not to keep going outside their homes despite the city’s transition to general community quarantine (GCQ).

He added that the children as well should not take it against their parents if they get reprimanded about going outside as it is still dangerous due to the health crisis. /bmjo

Those facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to.

Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu.