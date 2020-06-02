What are the benefits of dancing?

Cebu City, Philippines–There is always something about swaying and grooving to the sound of music that takes all of our cares away.

Maybe it’s the rhythm or the heart-pumping workout that gets us all up on off the couch. Or maybe it’s the challenge of mastering moves that brings us so much joy.

Regardless of reason, one this is sure, the physical, metal, and emotional benefits of dancing are endless.

SIDE-NOTE: This dance tips are a collection from previous CDN Digital Lockdown episodes done by Licensed Zumba Instructor Franz Osalla.

Physical Benefits of Dance

Dance is a form of exercise. Its physical benefits are similar to that of cardio exercises or activities.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to achieve health benefits of dancing, adults should at least have 150 minutes per week of moderate exercise or 75 minutes to 150 minutes per week of aerobic physical activities.

You can check our this master list for your guide: https://health.gov/sites/default/files/2019-09/Physical_Activity_Guidelines_2nd_edition.pdf#page=55



Mental Benefits of Dance

If you need more reason to get moving, consider dancing as it improves cognitive performance or the ability to think as you age.

A research done by the Harvard School of Medicine notes that areas of the brain that control memory and skill improve with exercise like dancing.

Check it out here: Dancing and the Brain

Unlike most forms of exercise, dancing also has the ability to improve balance through rhythm and music.

Emotional Benefits of Dance

While most of like, like me, may always prefer to bust a move when no one is watching, but there’s also something nice about dancing with others as well.

Whether you joined a Zumba class of Hip-Hop session, being around with other people while dancing can also benefit your social and emotional health.

It forges new relationship with peers and improve self-esteem. Dancing forces us to let go of our insecurities and fear regardless of our level and mastery.

Dancing and its benefits touches all areas of health including physical, emotional and mental. Dancing does not only give us a way to express ourselves and have fun along the way, but is also counts as a form of exercise, may it be Zumba or Dance Fitness.

So, now that you know all of these, grab a friend and get moving! /bmjo