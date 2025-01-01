Year 2025: May you follow your heart’s desire — Archbishop Palma

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As we welcome and start another year to grow and flourish, Archbishop Jose Palma hopes that everyone will follow their hearts’ desires amid trials.

The prelate drew this inspiration from the Wise Men who followed a star to Bethlehem that led them to Jesus when He was born.

Archbishop Palma said that the Wise Men reflected courage and determination to follow the path of what they desired which directed them to the good news and met the savior.

He hoped that everyone would follow the footsteps of the Wise Men when starting the new year of our lives.

“Atong sundon ang ilang pagkamasaligon sa mga timaan nga gihatag kanila; ang ilang pagkamaantigo mosabot sa mga instrumento sa Diyos nga nagiya kanila paingon Kaniya; ug ang ilang pagka makanunayon taliwala sa kalisod ug pagsulay aron makab-ot ug mahimamat ang gimithi sa ilang mga kasing-kasing,” Archbishop Palma said in a video message.

He added that just like the trust that they have given in following the star, may we trust this year of hope and grace.

Palma said that whatever may have happened in the past years that tested our faith, may we never lose hope and trust to the Almighty who has always been there to guide us.

“Mahimo unta kitang maantigo ug musabot niining mga kasinatian, giniyahan sa kahayag sa pagtuo. Ang tanan unta natong mga naagian magdala kanato diha sa pagtubo ug pagka hamtong nga mag andam kanato sa pagpuyo sa tuig nga umaabot diha sa mas lig-on nga pagtuo ug paglaom,” Palma added.

Archbishop Palma also hopes that everyone strengthens their hope and faith to conquer this year and be prepared for the challenges that may come.

This year also marks the Jubilee Year in the Roman Catholic Church which centers on the theme, “Pilgrims of Hope.”

The celebration formally opened last December 29 at the Archdiocese and simultaneously with designated churches in Cebu.

