World greets 2025 after sweltering year of Olympics, turmoil and Trump

PARIS, France – The world ushered in 2025 on Tuesday, with huge crowds waving goodbye to the old year that brought Olympic glory, a dramatic Donald Trump return and turmoil in the Middle East and Ukraine.

It is all but certain that 2024 will go down as the hottest year on record, with climate-fueled disasters wreaking havoc from the plains of Europe to the Kathmandu Valley.

“It’s been a rather complicated year, but at the same time you always have to look at the positive side of things. So it’s nice to end the year here,” said Florence Coret in Paris, where a police source said that more than one million visitors were expected for the night’s festivities.

Pro-European Georgians meanwhile rang in the New Year by setting off fireworks at ongoing month-long rallies against a ruling party they accuse of being under Russia’s influence.

READ:

“Tonight once again proves that the Georgian people will not allow a pro-Russian government to turn our country into a Russian-style despotism,” said 42-year-old demonstrator Ilia Darsavelidze.

Before that a spectacular pyrotechnics display lit up Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour as Asia joined in popping champagne corks and launching New Year’s Eve parties.

Thousands thronged the streets of Taipei to watch Taiwan’s tallest skyscraper erupt in a dazzling display of fireworks to welcome 2025.

And Sydney — the self-proclaimed “New Year’s capital of the world” — sprayed nine tonnes of fireworks from its famed Opera House and Harbour Bridge to begin the year’s farewell.

In 2024, Taylor Swift brought the curtain down on her Eras tour, pygmy hippo Moo Deng went viral and teenage football prodigy Lamine Yamal helped Spain conquer the Euros.

The Paris Olympics united the world for a brief few weeks in July and August.

Athletes swam in the Seine, raced in the shadows of the Eiffel Tower and rode horses across the manicured lawns outside the Palace of Versailles.

Election upheaval

It was a global year of elections, with countless millions going to the polls across more than 60 countries.

Vladimir Putin prevailed in a Russian ballot widely dismissed as a sham, while a student uprising toppled Bangladesh’s reigning prime minister.

However, no vote was as closely watched as the November 5 contest that will soon see Trump back in the White House.

From Mexico to the Middle East, his looming return as commander-in-chief is already making waves.

The president-elect has threatened to pile economic pain on China and boasted of his ability to halt the Ukraine war within “24 hours”.

A change of government is likewise afoot in Ghana, where president-elect John Mahama will be sworn in on January 7, leading many there to feel a sense of expectation for 2025.

“The peaceful transition after the election gave me hope that maybe things will improve for people like me,” Kwesi Antwi, 26, an unemployed graduate, told AFP in the capital Accra.

Hope and trepidation

Turmoil rippled across the Middle East as Bashar al-Assad fled Syria, Israel marched into southern Lebanon and doctored electronics exploded in a wave of Israeli assassinations targeting Hezbollah.

Civilians grew weary of the grinding war in Gaza, where dwindling stocks of food, shelter and medicine made a humanitarian crisis even bleaker.

“May security and safety return, and may the war finally come to an end,” Wafaa Hajjaj told AFP from Deir el-Balah, where masses of displaced residents now cram into crowded tents.

There was hope and trepidation as 2025 arrived in Syria, which is still reeling after Islamist-led rebels toppled longtime ruler Assad.

“We were hesitant to go out this year because of the security situation, but we decided to overcome our fears,” lawyer Maram Ayoub, 34, told AFP from the capital Damascus.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine inches towards its three-year anniversary in February.

Outgunned on its eastern flank, Ukraine must now contend with a Trump administration seemingly intent on winding back crucial military aid.

But President Volodymyr Zelesnky remains defiant, acknowledging in his new year address that “peace will not be given to us as a gift, but we will do everything to stop Russia and end the war”.

On the streets of Kyiv, teacher Kateryna Chemeryz wanted “peace finally to be obtained for Ukraine”.

In Sudan, marking its second new year under the shadow of war between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, many wished for the same.

“We hope to come back to our houses safe and sound this year, for this war to end and just to be able to see home once more,” Fatma Mohamed told AFP in Port Sudan.

Tens of thousands have been killed in the fighting, while more than 12 million have been uprooted and millions more face mass starvation.

Comebacks, football, festivals

With AI advances on the horizon and rampant inflation tipped to slow, there is plenty to look forward to in 2025.

Britpop bad boys Oasis will make a long-awaited reunion, while K-pop megastars BTS return to the stage after military service in South Korea.

Football aficionados will discover a revamped 32-team Club World Cup hosted by the United States in an already crowded calendar.

And about 400 million pilgrims are expected at the spectacular Kumbh Mela festival on India’s sacred riverbanks — billed as the largest gathering of humanity on the planet.

The UK weather service has already forecast sweltering global temperatures for 2025, suggesting it is likely to rank among the hottest years recorded.

On the stock front, Wall Street and Europe’s major indexes rang out the year with solid gains, as investors’ eyes turned to the impact Trump’s policies will have on the world economy.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP