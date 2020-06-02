P340K worth suspected shabu confiscated in Ermita bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 25-year-old man was arrested during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) on Tuesday afternoon, June 2, 2020, along El Filibusterismo Street in Barangay Ermita here.

The man was identified as Loudgiechell Nodalo Bacolpo, a resident of Sitio Ermita Proper of the same barangay (village).

Recovered from Bacolpo was at least 50 grams of suspected shabu worth around P340,000.

PDEA-7 spokesperson Leia Albiar said that Bacolpo was under surveillance for about one week after he was reported by a concerned citizen.

“Investigation is ongoing regarding suspect’s source and connections with other drug personalities,” said Albiar.

A case for violation of republic act 9165 or the comprehensive dangerous drugs act is being prepared against Bacolpo while he is detained in the PDEA-7 detention facility in Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, here. /bmjo