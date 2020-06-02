outbrain

P340K worth suspected shabu confiscated in Ermita bust

By: Alven Marie Timtim - CDN Digital | June 02,2020 - 06:35 PM

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) confiscated some P340,000 worth of illegal drugs during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Ermita in Cebu City on Tuesday afternoon, June 2. (Contributed Photo/PDEA-7)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 25-year-old man was arrested during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) on Tuesday afternoon, June 2, 2020, along El Filibusterismo Street in Barangay Ermita here.

The man was identified as Loudgiechell Nodalo Bacolpo, a resident of Sitio Ermita Proper of the same barangay (village).

Recovered from Bacolpo was at least 50 grams of suspected shabu worth around P340,000.

PDEA-7 spokesperson Leia Albiar said that Bacolpo was under surveillance for about one week after he was reported by a concerned citizen.

“Investigation is ongoing regarding suspect’s source and connections with other drug personalities,” said Albiar.

A case for violation of republic act 9165 or the comprehensive dangerous drugs act is being prepared against Bacolpo while he is detained in the PDEA-7 detention facility in Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, here. /bmjo

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.