Mayor Chiong confirms COVID-19 positive case in City of Naga 

Cebu City, Philippines—Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong of the City of Naga in Cebu confirmed on Tuesday evening, June 2, 2020, that one a resident from the city has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chiong said the patient’s result was released last May 30 but was tagged under Cebu City because his declared address was in Barangay Sirao.

However, Chiong said their initial investigation revealed that the 46-year-old male health worker who works in Cebu City, actually goes home regularly to his family in Sitio Teeners in Barangay Tuyan, Naga City

Below is the statement from Mayor Chiong:

The patient’s immediate family is already under isolation. /bmjo