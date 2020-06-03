Here’s how you can prolong the life of some of your appliances and gadgets

Cebu City, Philippines–Buying electronic gadgets and appliances can be a huge investment since they can be quite expensive.

So what happens when they stop working? It’s definitely a cause of a huge headache.

While many of us blame the seemingly shorter lifespan of these products, it turns out that most of the time, it’s us that’s making mistakes in using them.

Here are some tips on what we can do to prolong the lives of our favorite home appliances or gadgets.

Washing Machines

You might want to reconsider in shoving that extra towel or t-shirt into your washing machine. Constant overloading of your machine can wear out its mechanisms inside.

Putting too much detergent. While you might be tempted to put in an extra pod or capful for really dirty clothes, it can increase the time of the rinse cycle.

Why is this such a big problem? Washing machines have a finite life, so every wash brings it closer to the end.

Refrigerators

If you find yourself with a fridge that’s constantly full, it might be time to consider buying a larger one. That’s because overloading it places pressure on the fan blades, causing them to work improperly or even break.

Cleaning the fridge is another way you can extend its life. The coils, the internal mechanism, and the outside of the fridge also need to be cleaned on a regular basis.

Laptops

There’s nothing more frustrating than a laptop that goes from lagging to suddenly needing to be replaced.

It turns out that the key to longer the lifespan of our laptops is to turn them off for at least once a day.

This allows the operating system to install software updates and patches so everything can run smoothly and up to date.

Microwave ovens

Splatters on the inside of the microwave seem harmless, so people are often lax about cleaning them up.

However, over time, they can turn hard and even burn the inside walls of this workhorse. One way to prevent the need for premature repairs and replacement is to clean the microwave frequently.

Blenders

Blenders can be an amazing kitchen asset, letting you blend everything from soups to dips, to smoothies.

But for all the tasty things you can do with your blender, there are actually quite a few things that you’re doing wrong while using it, like putting too little or too much liquid into the blender. When the machine is running and you have to add liquid, do it slowly to avoid surging motor or splashing. /bmjo