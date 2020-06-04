Filipino community in Hong Kong now COVID – free

MANILA, Philippines — The Filipino community in Hong Kong is now coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 – free, the Philippines’ consulate general there reported Thursday.

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong said all Filipinos who contracted the disease have recovered and have been released from hospital.

Nevertheless, the consulate general advised the Filipino community to stay alert and observe precautionary health measures as the possibility of COVID-19 transmission remains.

“Bagamat ang pangkalahatan ay patuloy na ang pagbaba ng COVID-19 sa Hong Kong, nananatili pa din ang posibilidad ng muling pagkalat nito. Dahil dito, ang Konsulado ay patuloy na humihiling sa Filipino community na manatiling alerto upang hindi mahawa sa sakit,” it said in a Facebook post.

(While the reported cases in Hong Kong continues to decrease, there is still possibility of transmission. Hence, the Consulate asks the Filipino community to stay alert to prevent infection).

“Ugaliin pa din ang madalas na paghugas ng kamay, magsuot ng facemask at iwasan ang mga may sintomas ng sakit at matataong lugar,” it added.

(Let us continue frequent hand washing, wearing of face masks and avoid interacting with those manifesting symptoms as well as crowded places).