Cebu City records 61 new cases, 12 new recoveries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City logged 61 new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and 12 recoveries, Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella announced on Thursday noon, June 4, 2020.

Labella revealed that the cases were from backlog specimens processed by the Department of Health (DoH).

The cases are recorded from 19 urban barangays here, most coming from Barangay Sambag 2.

The central barangay recorded 16 cases of the COVID-19, while its neighboring Barangay Sambag 1 recorded three cases.

Barangay Labangon recorded four case, while another case was recorded in Barangay Guadalupe.

For northern barangays, Barangay Suba recorded the most cases with 7 new patients followed by Barrio Luz and Barangay Camputhaw, which recorded three cases each.

Barangay Pahina Central recorded one case.

Coastal barangays in the city also recorded new cases with Barangay Ermita recording five cases and Barangay Duljo Fatima recording two cases.

Barangays Mambaling, Tinago, and San Roque recorded one new case each.

For the southern barangays, most cases were recorded in Barangay Basak Pardo, which logged five cases.

Barangays Basak San Nicolas, Quiot Pardo, and Inayawan recorded one new case each.

Aside from the new cases, the city recorded 12 new recoveries, all from Barangay Luz, bringing the total recoveries of the city to 1,188.

The city currently has 1,290 active cases out of the 2,478 cases. /bmjo