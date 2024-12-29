3 weather systems continue to bring rains in PH

MANILA – Three weather systems will continue to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains in the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Sunday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the weather bureau said Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Aurora, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to shear line.

Visayas, the rest of Mimaropa, the rest of Bicol Region, Zamboanga del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms also due to ITCZ.

Northeast monsoon or amihan will continue to bring cloudy skies with rains over Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region.

The rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to amihan.

PAGASA warned the public of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains, particularly in Cagayan and Isabela which will experience heavy to intense rains.

Northern Luzon and the eastern section of Central Luzon will have rough to very rough coastal waters due to strong to gale winds heading northeast.

The rest of Luzon and the eastern section of Visayas will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas.

The temperature ranges between 24.8 °C and 29.7 °C. (PNA)

