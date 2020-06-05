URTI, hypertension causes more death than COVID-19 in Talisay City — Gullas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There are more diseases that Talisay residents should also be wary of aside from the deadly Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This was the statement of Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas, who has revealed the mortality rates of various illnesses in the city aside from COVID-19.

In the data from the Talisay City Health released by the mayor, Upper Respiratory Tract Infection (URTI) is the number one cause of deaths in Talisay with at least 1,151 recorded deaths this year.

URTI is followed by hypertension with 294 deaths, Acute Bronchitis with 132 deaths, systemic viral infection with 57 deaths, and pediatric community-acquired pneumonia with 27 deaths.

Vertigo also caused 24 deaths, hypersensitivity caused 23 deaths, community-acquired pneumonia caused 21 deaths, while acute gastroenteritis is responsible for 18 deaths, and otitis media took at least nine lives.

Compared to these top ten illnesses that have taken the lives of Talisay residents, COVID-19 related deaths in the city are only at 10.

“I have always said that we just need to know the necessary precautions and be vigilant knowing that COVID is here just like all other diseases that we have learned to live with. Every day I’m hoping for new recoveries. I ask you to pray for that as well,” said the mayor.

The mayor urged the public to continue staying at home, practice social distancing, and proper hygiene to deter the spread of COVID-19. He also urged them to build up their immune system to deter the rest of the diseases as well. /bmjo