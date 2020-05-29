Labella to City Council members: Attend session, pass SB 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has asked the Cebu City Council members to attend the regular sessions and officially hold a quorum so that the council may decide on important matters of the city.

In an interview with CDN Digital over the phone, the mayor expressed disappointment that the council was not able to hold a regular session last Wednesday, June 3, 2020, because only two members and Vice Mayor Michael Rama were physically present in the session hall.

He urged the councilors to attend the sessions because this is their main duty as elected officials and many of the city’s decisions and transactions depend on them.

“That is your main duty as councilors to attend the session,” he said.

Among those that need to be tackled is the Supplemental Budget Number 3 (SB 3) worth P3.2 billion that has been stuck in the council for two weeks now, and has been deferred again to June 10, 2020 due to the failure to hold a session last Wednesday.

“We really need the SB 3 because it contains the hazard pay for our front liners and the budget for the second tranche of our aid to affected residents,” said the mayor.

The mayor encouraged the councilors to already be present in the next session and tackle the backlogs of the council’s agenda, especially the SB 3. /bmjo