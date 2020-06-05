Cebu City now has more recoveries than active COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City on Friday, June 5, 2020, recorded its highest number of recoveries from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in a single day.

According to the data of the Cebu City Health, Cebu City had 369 new recoveries, most of which were recorded from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) facilities with 339 recoveries.

Barangay Basak Pardo recorded 10 new recoveries while its neighbor, Barangay Poblacion Pardo, recorded four recoveries.

Barangay Mambaling recorded 10 recoveries while Barangays Inayawan and San Nicolas Proper recorded two new recoveries each.

Barangays Duljo Fatima, Suba, Pasil, and Ermita, recorded one recovery each.

Mayor Edgardo Labella welcomed this development as the total recoveries has gone up to 1,557 or at least 60.28 percent of the total cases.

There are now only 995 active cases of the virus in the city.

Meanwhile, one death was recorded in Barangay Sawang Calero, bringing the total number of mortalities to 31.

“Even with the new recoveries, I am also saddened to report that we have one new death from Barangay Sawang Calero. My condolences to the bereaved family,” said Labella. /bmjo