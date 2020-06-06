LTO-7’s E-Patrol Mobile Services to visit Tuburan town on June 8

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | June 06,2020 - 10:32 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – With the resumption of their Cebu operations, the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) is also reviving its E-Patrol Mobile Services.

Their first stop on Monday, June 8, is Tuburan town in midwestern Cebu.

LTO’s mobile service will include the processing of applications for student permits and the renewal of motor vehicle registration and the renewal and printing of five-year driver’s license cards.

Other services under the agency’s one-stop-shop will include emission testing, insurance, and medical and drug testing.

“Kining E-Patrol mahimutang unya sa Municipality of Tuburan karong lunes, hunyo otso ning tuiga hangtud dugang pahibalo. Apan ang iskidyul sa maong serbisyo kutob lang sa Lunes hangtod Biyernes,” said an LTO -7 advisory that was posted on their official Facebook page.

(Our E-Patrol will be visiting Tuburan town on Monday, June 8, and until further notice. We will be rendering service to the public from Monday to Friday.)

LTO-7’s E-Patrol Mobile Service has already been visiting parts of Cebu, Bohol, and Negros Oriental provinces prior to the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to bring the agency’s services closer to the public.

Now that Cebu and most of Central Visayas is under general community quarantine (GCQ), LTO-7 is reviving its mobile services to reach more people who are in need of their services.

“Busa karon higayon, andam na nga moalagad ug mobalik sa pag dagan ang among E-Patrol unya ngadto sa inyong mga lugar,” the agency’s advisory said.

(At this point, our E-Patrol is ready to resume operations to serve you at your respective places.)