Cloudy Saturday for most parts of PH, rains likely

MANILA, Philippines — Most parts of the country can expect cloudy skies with a chance of rains for Saturday, the state weather bureau said.

In its 4 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that that the ridge of a high-pressure area continues to extend over Northern Luzon.

An Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is currently affecting over Southern Mindanao, while the easterlies are affecting the rest of the country, Pagasa said.

Because of this, Soccksargen, Bangsamoro Region, Davao Region, and Zamboanga Peninsula will have cloudy skies with rain showers and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers are expected over Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to the Easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

“Sa ngayon, wala ho tayong binabantayang sama ng panahon o low-pressure area, at nangunguhulugan ito na sa susunod na tatlong o limang araw, o sa susunod na linggo ay wala pa rin tayong inaasahang bagyo na maaring mabuo o pumasok ng ating area of responsibility,” weather specialist said in the live weather update.

(For now, we are not monitoring any weather disturbance or low-pressure area, which means that in the next three to five days or until next week, we are not expecting any storm that may develop or enter our area of responsibility.)