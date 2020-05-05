DILG to LGUs: Cockfighting still prohibited in GCQ/MGCQ areas

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Guidelines may have already been relaxed in areas under the general community quarantine (GCQ) and the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), but cockfighting remains prohibited in these localities, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said.

Secretary Eduardo Año said that regulations which would include the need to observe social distancing would continue to be enforced in these areas.

In an advisory that was posted on the agency’s social media page Friday night, Año warned Local Government Units (LGUs) that would allow the holding of cockfighting in their locality.

“Ang GCQ po ay hindi para magawa po natin ang mga gusto nating gawin tulad ng pagsasabong; ito po ay para gumulong ulit ang ekonomiya. GCQ or MGCQ does not mean we are free of the virus so we must always be vigilant,” he added.

He said that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) had not also issued any resolution allowing the resumption of operation of cockpit arenas.

“Ang sabong po ay hindi pa din po pinapayagan sa ilalim ng GCQ or MGCQ. Patuloy po ang paalala natin sa ating mga kababayan na ang mapapatunayang lumabag sa kautusan na ito ay mapaparusahan,” he said.

The DILG secretary has asked LGUs to “keep an eye on cockpit arenas or even communities and villages within their jurisdiction and ensure that they abide by the policies of the IATF and the DILG.

“Bantayan po natin ang mga sabungan na ito at huwag natin silang payagaang magbukas dahil ito po ay labag sa batas,” he said. /dbs