Arrested 7 protesters and 1 bystander’s case forwarded to prosecutor’s office

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The case of the seven protesters and one bystander who were arrested in the University of the Philippines Cebu on Friday, June 5, 2020, were already forwarded to the City Prosecutor’s office.

In a statement released to the media this morning, June 6, King Anthony Perez, spokesperson of the arrested individuals, said that the eight persons were also advised to be subjected to inquest proceedings today.

Perez said that they were working on other legal remedies for the immediate release of the eight arrested.

In previous reports, there were originally seven protesters reported to have been arrested which were Jaime Paglinawan of BAYAN Central Visayas; Joahanna Veloso of National Union of Students of the Philippines; UP alumnus Al Ingking; Bern Cañedo of YANAT CEBU; Dyan Gumanao of Kabataan Partylist; Nar Porlas; and Janry Ubal of Food Not bombs Cebu.

Later it was found out that a bystander Clement Corominas, was also arrested by the police and was not released.

As of this time, Perez said they were still determining whether Corominas would also be facing the same charges with the seven others whom the police said violated Batas Pambansa (BP) 880 or the Public Assembly Act and the general community quarantine (GCQ) Omnibus Guidelines section 4 paragraph 12 which was the prohibition of mass gatherings.

“We’re still obtaining the copy of the official complaint which is now with the fiscal,” said Perez.

The eight persons are currently detained in Waterfront Police Station.

Perez said that visitations were only limited to lawyers, family and some relatives./dbs