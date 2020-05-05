Mambaling, Tejero evaluated: Should lockdown be lifted or not?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangays Mambaling and Tejero in Cebu City are being evaluated for the possible lifting of the lockdown in their areas.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said Cebu City Health was in the two areas for the assessment of the situation including the additional swab testing to sweep out anymore possible undetected infections and to check on the general health of the residents.

The mayor said that if the situation in the two barangays had already been neutralized such as no new cases would be recorded, all the positive patients had been successfully isolated, and there would be no more manifestation of influenza-like-illnesses (ILI), then they might be released from lockdown.

Alaska in Barangay Mambaling has been under lockdown since May 7, 2020, while at least six sitios in Barangay Tejero have been under lockdown since May 15, 2020.

“There are still areas that are under lockdown, like Mambaling and Tejero. This is still being assessed by the City Health. They will submit a recommendation to my office whether these areas (lockdowns) will be lifted,” said the mayor.

Other locked down areas have already been lifted by the mayor recently including Sitio Callejon in Barangay Labangon, Sitio Zapatera in Barangay Luz, and certain areas in Barangay Bacayan.

The mayor reiterates to the public that eventhough their areas has been lifted out of lockdown, they stilll will need to remain vigilant, cautious, and attentive to avoid the return of the virus.

He urged them to remain at home, practice social distancing, and practice proper hygiene as the city awaited the lifting of the general community quarantine./dbs