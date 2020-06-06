Lapu athlete finally home and hopes to give back to the city

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Oponganon athlete from the University of Santo Tomas is finally home and will do voluntary swab testing on Monday, June 9, 2020.

Arriane Parame, 20, has finally arrived Saturday morning, June 6, 2020, in Lapu-Lapu City.

Parame was one of the many athletes, who was stranded in Luzon during the lockdown.

Her sister, Angelyn Librado, messaged Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan asking the mayor to help her sister, an athlete, get home from being stranded in Taguig City for almost three months.

Parame, who was scheduled to go home last Monday, June 1, was not able to do so because of the cancellation of flights.

According to Librado her sister is now home with them in Barangay Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City.

“Mag voluntary siya og pa swab inig Monday para sure lang gyud,” she said.

(She volunteered to have herself swabbed on Monday just to be sure.)

It can be remembered that Parame before heading home has already tested negative of the virus.

“Plano nako mopadayon og skulya, gusto ko magpolice, or try sa Air Force since naa nakoy 72 units, pero sa pagkakaron lipay lang kaayo ko naka uli na gyud,” said Parame.

(I plan to continue my schooling. I want to be a police officer or to try the Air Force since I now have 72 units, but for now, I am just happy that I am home.)

Parame took Physical Education Major in Sports and Wellness Management in UST while being a varsity athlete for softball.

Now that she is home she thanks the city of Lapu-Lapu for helping her and will try her best to also be of help to the city that took her back home. /dbs