MCIA resumes operations for domestic flights

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Airport authorities of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) announced on Saturday, June 6 the resumption of domestic flights at the airport.

“We’re happy to announce that the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has resumed operations for domestic commercial flights at Terminal 1 today, June 6, 2020,” MCIA said in an advisory.

Passengers were also reminded to ensure that they had brought all necessary travel documents needed for their flights and that health protocols being imposed within the airport compound must be followed.

“We ask everyone to follow airport safety procedures as the well-being of passengers and staff remains our topmost priority in this continuing global battle against COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019),” they added.

Operations for international commercial flights, on the other hand, remained suspended as they are working on means to screen arriving passengers from abroad, said the advisory.

“International commercial flights still remain restricted but MCIA will soon be in a position to meet mandatory health screening requirements paving the way for the resumption of international flights this month,” it said.

MCIA is undertaking the construction of its own coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) testing laboratory.

In earlier interviews, airport officials said they were targeting to have the molecular laboratory, which would be situated at the Arrivals Reclaim Area of Terminal 2, to be completed within June. /dbs

