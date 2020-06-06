Lapu-Lapu has 5 new COVID-19 cases on June 6

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City has five new cases today, June 6, 2020.

That is according to Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan in his Facebook page today.

One patient is from Barangay Pajo, one from New Road, Barangay Pusok, one from Ampalaya Village, Barangay Gun-ob and two patients from Saac, Barangay Buaya.

The mayor said in his post that the patient from Barangay Pajo was still admitted in one of the hospitals in Cebu City.

With the five new COVID-19 cases, the total number of COVID-19 patients is at 155./dbs