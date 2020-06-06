Mandaue records 1 new case, 1 recovery on June 6

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Mandaue City has recorded one new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) case and one COVID-19 recovery on Saturday evening, June 6, 2020.

According to the Mandaue City public information office (PIO), the new COVID-19 positive patient is MC307, a 47-year-old man and a resident of Kalubihan, Barangay Tabok, Mandaue City. This patient is currently admitted at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center where he is being treated.

But aside from the new case, Mandaue today, June 6, also has one new COVID-19 recovery, who is patient MC238 of Barangay Casuntingan.

As of writing, the personnel of Mandaue City’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRMMO) are preparing to decontaminate and disinfect the affected area reported today. Contact tracing is now being conducted as well.

While patient MC04’s repeat swab test still came out positive of the virus which means this patient still needs to get treated until this patient is tested negative of the virus.

The city now has a 307 positive cases with 41 recoveries and seven deaths as of June 6, 2020. /dbs