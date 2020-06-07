Tisa resident asks for donations to get back to feeding community

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Remember the resident from Sitio San Miguel, Barangay Tisa, who feeds their community every morning?

Read: Tisa resident helps feed hungry community amid pandemic

Gehn Camañero, told CDN Digital that during the entire month of May, she has been giving free porridge for breakfast to her 80 to 100 neighbors in Barangay Tisa a day to help them get by, but unfortunately, Camañero had to stop due to the lack of funds.

“Pag June 1 gyud, nahunong na mi. Looy kaayo pero wa na gyud koy mahatag ug wa na say nidonate, Daghan daghan pod tawn mga bata diri dapita sa amoa nga looy pod,” said Camañero.

(I stopped [giving free porridge for breakfast] on June 1. I pity them but I do not have anything to give anymore and no people have also donated. Here in our area, there are a lot of kids.)

The 40-year-old self-employed Tisa resident said that she was able to feed the community for a whole month because of donations from friends and family, but since June 1, 2020, Camañero had to stop since funds had run out, and she could no longer use her funds since she also had a family of her own.

“Ang mga bata tawn modoul nako mangutana og naa pa baw feeding. Uban moduol mo ingon nga tungod sa feeding makapamahaw daw sila, pero karon nahunong sa gyud,” she added.

(The kids will come here to ask if there is still a feeding. Others would approach me and tell me that because of the feeding I started they can have breakfast. But for now, I have to stop it.)

Now, Camañero is again knocking on people’s kind hearts to help her get back to their daily feeding in their community in Barangay Tisa for as long as possible.

“Ganahan gyud ko mobalik sa paghatag. Daghan gyud og angay tabangan diri,” said Camañero.

(I would lie to do that feeding again. There are a lot of people who need help here.)

If any of you would want to donate for this cause, you can message Camañero on her Facebook account, Ghen Koh.

Together, we can make things happen. /dbs