Carcar City tigbakay raid nets 18 men

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 18 men are now facing charges for violating Presidential Decree 1602 or the law on illegal gambling, after they were caught by the Carcar policemen in an organized illegal cockfighting activity or tigbakay at around 11:45 a.m. today, June 7, 2020.

Police Corporal Argie Noel Espinosa of the Carcar City Police Station said that the men were arrested in a vacant lot in Sitio Lawis, Barangay Valladolid, of the city, where they were caught in the act of betting in the illegal activity.

Espinosa said that there were at least 50 people in the area, but the others were able to quickly run when the police arrived.

The 18 arrested men were said to be residents of the same barangay and were reported by a concerned citizen.

The arrest happened a day after the Lapu-Lapu City police also arrested three men for illegal cockfighting activities in the city.

Read more: 72-year-old man, 2 others nabbed for tigbakay

Espinosa said that they hoped the community would continue to help them arrest those who would continue to violate the law.

He said that without the help of the community, the police would also not be able to find which areas these illegal gamblers were playing.

“Bisan magpatrol mi sige unya kaning mga sugarol police ra gyud bantayan pasalamat na lang mi sa mga motabang gyud report,” said Espinosa.

(Even when we constantly conduct patrols, those gamblers also look out for the police so they could continue with their activities. We are thankful for those who report about them.)

The charges for the 18 men would be filed on Monday, June 8, according to Espinosa.

As of this time, Espino said that the 18 men were being detained at the Carcar Police Station detention cell./dbs