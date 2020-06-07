On 59th Charter Day, Durano wants Danao to gear up for new normal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Danao City Mayor Ramon Durano III has urged his townsfolk to be “most responsive to change” and gear up to adapt in the “new normal” that the city and the rest of the province may see once the general community quarantine here is lifted.

Durano, who gave his message through the city’s Charter Day Facebook live program, said this public health emergency should serve as a testimony of the Danao City’s unity and ability to adapt to changes that may be brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch: Danao Mayor Ramon Durano III on his 59th Charter Day speech

This Sunday, June 7, 2020, Danao City celebrates its 59 years of being a city.

Since its cityhood 59 years ago, Durano said the city had witnessed documented changes and progress brought by the nurturing and willingness to adapt to change of their townsfolk, the Danawanons.

“Daghan na ang mga kalamboan. (There have been many developments) We progressed and nurtured ourselves as a peace-loving community,” he said.

“The COVID-19 health emergency is a recorded testimony of our unit, our bond, and our ability to adjust to different situations. Sakto lang nga i-celebrate nato ang atong charter day with pride as we continue to bind ourselves as Danawanons who are most responsive to change,” the Danao mayor added.

Despite the city’s having two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on June 4, Durano said Danao City’s efforts in preventing the spread of the infection had remained successful considering that they did not have positive cases during the enhanced community quarantine period from March 30 until May 19.

“Tungod sa atong hugot nga cooperation ug disiplina, inubanan sa atong pangaliya sa kahitas-an, nalibkas nato ang ECQ o enhanced community quarantine sa tong dakbayan sugod niadtong Mayo 20. Karon, naa na ta sa GCQ (general community quarantine),”Durano said.

(Because of our strong cooperation and discipline, coupled with prayers to the Lord above, the ECQ or enhanced community quarantine in our city (Danao City), which started last May 20. Now we are at GCQ [general community quarantine])

“This general condition of our city is a fitting occasion to celebrate the 59th year of being a chartered city,” the Danao City mayor added.

The mayor also called on the city council to make it their legislative agenda to pass ordinances to prepare the city and the Danawanons for the changes in the new normal./dbs