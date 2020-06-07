Mandaue logs five new cases Sunday evening

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Mandaue city adds five new positive cases as of Sunday evening, June 7, 2020.

The city’s public information office Facebook page announced the five new cases recorded in their city bringing its current count to 312 with 41 recoveries and five deaths.

Patient MC308, 64, female, is a resident of Kalubihan, Barangay Tabok, who is currently admitted at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

While patients, MC308, male, 36; MC310, 30, male; and MC311, 27, male; are all from Pacencia Compound in Barangay Tipolo, who are first-generation contacts of the fifth patient MC312, a 37-year-old female, from Barangay Banilad.

Results of the repeat swab test for patients MC15 and MC239 still came back positive which mean that these two patients have not yet recovered for the virus infection.

As of this writing, the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) of Mandaue city are preparing to decontaminate and disinfect the affected areas. /dbs