Moalboal: 5 members of a family COVID-19 positive

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five members of a family in Barangay Bugho, Moalboal town now make up all the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the southwestern Cebu town.

This is after the husband, father, and sister of the Moalboal’s first COVID-19 patient, all tested positive for the infection

The Rural Health Unit of Moalboal made the announcement on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Moalboal COVID-19 first patients’ husband, tagged as MC03, has been under isolation at the Barangay Isolation Unit alongside their newborn, who also tested positive for the virus on June 4.

According to the RHU, the 29-year-old father serves as the primary caregiver of the infant (MC02).

The 47-year-old father of MC01, who has also recently contacted his daughter, is the second case of COVID-19 reported this Sunday. MC04 has been placed at the Municipal Isolation Unit of Moalboal since June 1 while waiting for this swab test results.

Meanwhile, the third case of COVID-19 reported today is MC01’s 11-year-old sister, MC04, who had close interaction with MC01 when they were under home quarantine. MC04 has been transferred to the municipal isolation facility this Sunday.

The perimeter of the family’s house in Barangay Bugho has already been cordoned off.

To recall, the first patient in Moalboal (MC01) is a postpartum patient who gave birth May 9 via Cesarian Section at a tertiary hospital in Cebu City. She was discharged on May 16 and went home to Moalboal.

On May 17, the patient complained of cough and shortness of breath, prompting her to seek consultation at the Badian District Hospital where she was managed at the outpatient department.

She was swabbed last May 21 and her test results came back positive on May 31./dbs